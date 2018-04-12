LSC Communications (LKSD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.10

News stories about LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LSC Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6135395490097 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LKSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LSC Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LSC Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

LKSD stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that LSC Communications will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. LSC Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

