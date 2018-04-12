LTC Properties (LTC) Given a $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $37.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,476.97, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 11.52%. equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 130.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At December 31, 2017, LTC had 202 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

