Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded Lumber Liquidators from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Lumber Liquidators to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 59.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. 416,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $41.33.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.56 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/lumber-liquidators-holdings-inc-ll-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.