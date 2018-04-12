Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Lumentum by 22.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lumentum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management boosted its position in Lumentum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 40,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 11.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.25. 1,806,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,300. The stock has a market cap of $3,737.07, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 7,564 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $427,971.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,308 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $528,880.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,460.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,150 shares of company stock worth $3,800,816 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

