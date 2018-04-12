Luther Burbank (LBC) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.27

News stories about Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luther Burbank earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2497260865196 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 2,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,964. The company has a market cap of $648.76 and a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. Luther Burbank was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

