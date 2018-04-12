LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) Trading 36.5% Higher Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $235,812.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00086912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argentum (ARG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000375 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 4,471,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,471,016 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LUXCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.