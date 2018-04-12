Luxoft (LXFT) Lifted to Buy at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd.

LXFT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Luxoft from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Luxoft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Luxoft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Luxoft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.82.

LXFT stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Luxoft has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,357.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Luxoft had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.07%. equities research analysts predict that Luxoft will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Luxoft by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxoft by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luxoft during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

