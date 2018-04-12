LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) PT Set at €255.00 by Barclays

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €255.00 ($314.81) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €255.00 ($314.81) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS set a €275.00 ($339.51) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($333.33) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €270.00 ($333.33) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €270.06 ($333.41).

Shares of MC stock opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Tuesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($321.67).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

