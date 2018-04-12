LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) PT Set at €275.00 by JPMorgan Chase

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) received a €275.00 ($339.51) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($308.64) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($327.16) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Societe Generale set a €281.00 ($346.91) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €277.00 ($341.98) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €270.06 ($333.41).

EPA MC opened at €247.50 ($305.56) on Tuesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of €195.45 ($241.30) and a one year high of €260.55 ($321.67).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. Its business activities are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

