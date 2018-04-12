Lykke (CRYPTO:LKK) Price Tops $0.0665

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Lykke has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lykke has a total market cap of $20.80 million and approximately $42,802.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lykke coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00825898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke’s genesis date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 312,563,042 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange. “

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

