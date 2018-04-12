Lyons Wealth Management LLC. Sells 725 Shares of CVS Health (CVS)

Lyons Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.3% of Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lyons Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,154,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,138,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,856,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,860,000 after purchasing an additional 430,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,579,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $860,309,000 after purchasing an additional 481,262 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,674,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,412,000 after purchasing an additional 235,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64,899.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $48.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.11 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

