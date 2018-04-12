Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Jabil (JBL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil (NYSE:JBL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Jabil by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $361,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 608,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,981 shares of company stock worth $2,908,603. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Jabil has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5,006.48, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

