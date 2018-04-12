Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Total S.A. (TOT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Total were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in Total by 1,399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 20,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 454,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Total by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Total by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148,116.05, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Total S.A. has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Total had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.35 billion for the quarter. research analysts expect that Total S.A. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.7637 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

