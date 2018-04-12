Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,380 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.59% of Casella Waste Systems worth $34,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 204,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 87,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 58.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 183,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 317,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,048.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.30 million. Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Peters sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $100,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Schmitt sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $82,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

