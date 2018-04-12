Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Haemonetics worth $39,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,845.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $28,097.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $28,308.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,329 shares of company stock worth $77,788. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 325,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,912.90, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $234.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $260.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

