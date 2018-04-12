Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,668 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,661 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $6,693.31, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

