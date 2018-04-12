Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 419.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 150,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 14,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $369,452.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AKR opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,032.25, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.52%.

Acadia Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/macquarie-group-ltd-increases-holdings-in-acadia-realty-trust-akr.html.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.