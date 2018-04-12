Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,922 Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,994,000 after buying an additional 52,381 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 486,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMA. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Shares of NYSE BMA opened at $108.89 on Thursday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,187.52, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.72 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

