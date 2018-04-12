Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 435,540 Shares of Dow Chemical (DWDP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,058,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,540 shares during the period. Dow Chemical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Dow Chemical worth $714,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWDP. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $10,374,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $101,425,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $29,791,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Dow Chemical news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DWDP opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $148,335.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DWDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dow Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dow Chemical from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura boosted their price target on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

