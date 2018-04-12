Avnet (AVT) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Avnet worth $9,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 203,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 54,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 14,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $600,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin V. Summers sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $61,452.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.94 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,894.97, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Avnet had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

