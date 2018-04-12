Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Stake Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,899 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $388.63 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $308.30 and a 12-month high of $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36,574.86, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.33.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

