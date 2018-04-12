Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,800 Shares of Textron (TXT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Textron has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,109.48, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.27%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

