Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 34,378 Shares of Macy’s Inc. (M)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Macy’s worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Macy’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 93,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 751.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 120,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Felicia Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $294,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $265,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,164. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,884.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry.

