MAG Silver (MAG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 36,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,268. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MAG Silver stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

