Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a $66.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,322. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,346.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $673.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,367,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,149,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,789,000 after purchasing an additional 953,808 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,238,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,815,000 after purchasing an additional 717,317 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2,049.7% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 393,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,464,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 301,252 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Mizuho” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/magellan-midstream-partners-mmp-given-a-66-00-price-target-at-mizuho.html.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.