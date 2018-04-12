Magna International (MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter worth about $5,333,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

MGA traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,953.69, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magna International has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $59.99.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/magna-international-mga-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.