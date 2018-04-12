Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Share Price

News headlines about Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magna International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.909347680712 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.55. 1,129,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,140. The company has a market cap of $21,139.30, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Magna International has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

