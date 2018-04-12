Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $38.97 Million Position in Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 980,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.69% of Main Street Capital worth $38,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. King Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 262,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,182.70, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.93. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $41.79.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 82.93% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.19. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

