Maintel (LON:MAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Maintel (LON:MAI) posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 66.70 ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.40 ($1.00) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Maintel had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of £133.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of MAI traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 665 ($9.40). 2,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978. Maintel has a 1 year low of GBX 600 ($8.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080 ($15.27).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from Maintel’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.72) price target on shares of Maintel in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc is engaged in the provision of contracted managed services, the sale and installation of telecommunications systems and the provision of fixed line, mobile and data telecommunications services, to the enterprise business sector. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications managed service and technology sales, telecommunications network services and mobile services.

