Mallinckrodt’s (MNK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 267.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

MNK traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,183,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,296.98, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $49.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.91 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,522,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,255,000 after buying an additional 360,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 26.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 723.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 168,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 148,033 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

