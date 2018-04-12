Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Lowered to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

TUSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays raised Mammoth Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 293,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,132. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,513.36, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.27.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $368.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.41 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.54%. analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 4,373 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $114,266.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,103.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,568,000 after buying an additional 813,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,924,000. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 474.6% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 133,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 75,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 49.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

