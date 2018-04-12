ManpowerGroup (MAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup’s brand value and strong global network provide a competitive advantage and reinforces its dominant position in the market. Through its cost recalibration and simplification plan, the company has regularly fine-tuned its network and augmented its global delivery model. Management is focusing on internal drivers like disciplined pricing and tough control on productivity to improve margins. ManpowerGroup is continuously making significant investments to expand permanent recruitment solutions offerings. The company is poised to grow on the back of a productive workforce and sound restructuring initiatives. ManpowerGroup remains a good bet for growth and yield-seeking investors. However, revenues are likely to be affected by the Brexit referendum as nearly two-thirds of the total revenue come from Europe and the U.K. ManpowerGroup has also underperformed the industry in the last three months.”

MAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.23 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $114.75 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $97.76 and a twelve month high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7,472.27, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.34.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 17.86%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 39,420 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $4,703,988.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $1,172,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,781.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,547 shares of company stock worth $6,842,051 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,674,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4,014.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 163,227 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

