Manulife Financial (MFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have underperformed the industry year to date. Declining group benefit sales in Canada segment will weigh on results. Volatile global equity markets coupled with low bond yields has largely affected the company’s capital position. Escalating expenses has also been inducing margin contraction. Nonetheless, Manulife continues to witness new business volumes, particularly in Asia, and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses, driving long-term earnings growth. It remains on track to achieve more than $100 million in expense synergies. The company will lower allocation to alternative long duration assets over the next 12-18 months to free up $2 billion capital. Also, with the new tax structure, Manulife will incur $1.9 billion or 96 cents charge per share but net and core earnings might rise by $250 million per year from 2018.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 177,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,110. The firm has a market cap of $36,666.09, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.50%. equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

