Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $38.65 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $925,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149,916.50, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

