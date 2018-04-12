Salesforce.com (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $1,256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,909.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $598,100.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $591,500.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $1,154,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $566,050.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $586,750.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $581,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $611,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $632,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $638,350.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,417,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,531. The firm has a market cap of $86,307.63, a PE ratio of 269.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. Salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

