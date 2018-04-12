Insider Selling: Salesforce.com (CRM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $581,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $598,100.00.

On Monday, April 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $591,500.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $566,050.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $586,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $611,800.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $1,256,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of Salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $638,350.00.

CRM opened at $119.16 on Thursday. Salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84,646.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Salesforce.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS set a $144.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 243,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 18.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 14.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce.com by 21.6% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

