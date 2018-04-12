Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marin Software (MRIN) Share Price

Media headlines about Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marin Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6577220388912 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

MRIN opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Marin Software has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $15.45.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%.

In other news, EVP Wister Walcott bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

