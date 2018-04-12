Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen Sells 14,700 Shares

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $314,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 26th, Marka Hansen sold 14,700 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $309,288.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Marka Hansen sold 14,350 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $289,009.00.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 574,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,277. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $30.07.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,974,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

