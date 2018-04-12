Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Marlin Business Services Corp is a nationwide provider of equipment leasing solutions primarily to small businesses. Marlin finances over 60 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, telephone systems, computers and certain commercial and industrial equipment. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marlin Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Marlin Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MRLN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $361.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marlin Business Services news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $81,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 281,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/marlin-business-services-mrln-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The Company provides products and services to its customers, which include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment, working capital loans, and insurance products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marlin Business Services (MRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.