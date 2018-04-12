Insider Selling: Marshalls plc (MSLH) Insider Sells 50,112 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke sold 50,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($6.39), for a total transaction of £226,506.24 ($320,150.16).

Jack Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Jack Clarke acquired 36 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($210.66).

On Monday, March 5th, Jack Clarke acquired 36 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £152.28 ($215.24).

On Monday, February 5th, Jack Clarke acquired 37 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £150.59 ($212.85).

LON MSLH traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 410.80 ($5.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,477. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 333.10 ($4.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 486.60 ($6.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 10.80 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $3.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 500 ($7.07) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 490 ($6.93) to GBX 505 ($7.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 470 ($6.64) to GBX 475 ($6.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 474.83 ($6.71).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

