Marten Transport (MRTN) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Marten Transport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

MRTN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,988. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,216.85, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $140,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $280,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 109.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

