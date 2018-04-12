ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Insider Purchases C$14,800.00 in Stock

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) insider Martin Leclerc purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00.

TSE:PLI opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$3.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$2.15 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on ProMetic Life Sciences from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProMetic Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.89.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various industries, and uses its own affinity technology that provides for extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop therapeutics and orphan drugs.

