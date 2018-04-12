Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 149.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.25.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.42. 354,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,182. The firm has a market cap of $12,887.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $191.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $911.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.30 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

