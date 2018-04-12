Mastercard (MA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.55.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $5,526,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,745 shares of company stock worth $9,222,084 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 303,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,876,000 after acquiring an additional 101,975 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Mastercard by 11,952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 135,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $186,273.70, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mastercard will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

