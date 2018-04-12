Mastercard (MA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89,052 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Mastercard worth $257,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 65,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179,092.75, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $111.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Mastercard had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 83.57%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $692,266.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $928,049.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,571 shares of company stock worth $8,174,328 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.62.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

