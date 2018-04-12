Mastercard (MA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 298,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $179,092.75, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 83.57% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Vetr lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.61 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mastercard from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 30,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $5,526,516.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,809,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,571 shares of company stock worth $8,174,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastercard (MA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/mastercard-ma-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.