Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131,639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Match Group worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 37,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Match Group by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Match Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 141,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $5,362,250.51. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $451,243.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,739.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 721,437 shares of company stock worth $28,580,747 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Guggenheim upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.61 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

MTCH stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Match Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11,911.41, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Match Group had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/match-group-inc-mtch-holdings-lifted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-updated-updated.html.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.