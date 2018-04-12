Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00009229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ForkDelta and IDEX. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $106.62 million and $852,789.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.01611040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004781 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017318 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00020177 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrixchain.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

