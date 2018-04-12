Matrix Service (MTRX) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News stories about Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Matrix Service earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6353715689349 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 114,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $406.28, a P/E ratio of -1,535.00 and a beta of 0.87. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRX shares. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

