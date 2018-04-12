Matryx Hits One Day Volume of $2.92 Million (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Matryx has a market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matryx token can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007307 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, RightBTC and HitBTC. Over the last week, Matryx has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00789776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013030 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00161033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai.

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and RightBTC. It is not possible to buy Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

